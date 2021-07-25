Following an hours-long search, Brookhaven police have arrested a man accused of firing a gun inside his apartment.

On July 24 just after 7 a.m., Brookhaven police responded to reports of a man armed with a gun at the Sierra Garden Apartments at 3649 Buford Highway. According to the Brookhaven Police Department, the man was allegedly threatening suicide and fired the gun through the apartment floor.

When officers arrived, the man ran into the woods behind the apartments, according to police. While officers searched for the man, BPD asked residents in the area to stay indoors. The man fired at least two additional shots in the woods, but no one was injured, according to BPD.

At around 2 p.m., police say they found the man – who has not been publicly identified – in an apartment at the Esquire Apartments at 3102 Buford Highway. He was taken into custody without incident, but police did not say whether he will face any charges.

This information is based on press releases from the BPD and does not include all the information BPD might have. Anyone accused of a crime is innocent until proven guilty, and details may change as the investigation continues.