For the past several months I have been thinking about the issue of elected official compensation in Sandy Springs. By Charter (adopted by the State Legislature and out of City Council’s hands), only the State Legislature can set the salary for elected officials in Sandy Springs, currently $18,000/year for Council members and $40,000 for Mayor. This has been the rate of pay since I was first elected in 2013 and unless changed by the State Legislature, will remain at that level forever.

Sandy Springs City Councilmember Andy Bauman.

I knew that my proposal to compensate elected officials with benefits akin to what other city employees are paid would be controversial and not universally accepted. These conversations have occurred over the years, before I began my tenure and council, and again in recent months. (It should be noted that the City’s Charter Commission, which included two former councilmembers and which recently completed its report, unanimously recommended an increase of elected official salary. However, that is still subject to State Legislature review and likely would not be effective for the upcoming new term).

As a Council, we very often (almost always in fact) are unanimous in our votes. To be sure, we sometimes have vigorous debate, and occasionally, we are divided in our votes. That is to be expected. The debate the other night, however, was more impassioned than I had anticipated.

While I remain committed to having this discussion about elected official benefits for the reasons I articulated at the Council meeting the other night – and will elaborate further below – I do want to clarify, publicly and for the record, my comments with respect to “elitism.” At no point did I intend to impugn the character or integrity of the Mayor or my City Council colleagues, and if any of my words suggested that I was saying that as individuals any of them are “elitists” that was not my intent. For that I apologized later in the evening and I am apologizing again. Two of my Council colleagues (Paulson and DeJulio) have served our country with distinction in the military, and Councilman DeJulio is a Purple Heart recipient. We have some disagreements, but they are honest disagreements simply with differing points of view. And I respect that, and I respect each and every one of them for their public service.

Regarding the question at hand, I believe that elected official compensation in Sandy Springs should be increased for two reasons:

First, the demands and responsibilities of the positions are substantial. It is public service, to be sure, but it is also a four-year job, with some required sacrifice (certainly to varying levels depending on how the individual approaches his/her work). It is not a job in the traditional sense with a company or even the City – elected officials are hired, employed, judged and retained (or not) by the voters. Further, the job is often thankless, but for me (and I believe most/all of the others who serve) it is also very satisfying and a tremendous privilege and honor. I don’t think many people believe these should be unpaid positions. So the question is not whether to compensate, but how much to pay. And again, the Council has no control over salary (other than CPI increases which can be adopted) – but rather the Council has jurisdiction only over benefits.

The second and more important concern is perhaps more subtle: What is the purpose and impact of compensation (or put another way: of over compensating or undercompensating) – on public policy and access to participation in the public process? To be in “the room where it happens” and have a “seat at the table”? Obviously we do not want to “over compensate” – what business or organization would want to do that? There’s no need to do that and indeed “public service” will never, and should never, pay commensurate with the private sector. But we can all agree that’s not the situation here. At current levels of compensation that cannot possibly be the case. In fact, Councilman DeJulio often jokes that serving on Council is like “working for $0.20 per hour.” An exaggeration to be sure, but we all get the point Moreover, as noted above, the Charter Commission has recently recommended salary increases for elected officials.

In my view, we need to be removing barriers to service in elected office. Elected office positions are indeed public service, but they differ significantly from other volunteer positions that so many in our community undertake, and what makes our City such a wonderful place in which to live. They (including myself and all of my elected colleagues) volunteer our time with organizations such as the Community Assistance Center, veterans groups, and HOAs. Or by spending time in hospitals, coaching youth sports, or in churches or synagogues. In fact, I’m sure some community volunteers spend even more time in their non-paying activities than us elected officials. And with that public service – as with serving in elected office – there is a personal satisfaction of “giving back” to the community, one which does not require any compensation at all. If a citizen can give of their time and money, then that is a mitzvah, if not, then that’s okay to. “To whom much is given, much is expected.”

But in the case of holding an elected office, the fundamental difference is one of power: Power to determine how the city will allocate its substantial resources (over a four-year term, Council determines how to spend $500 million or more); the power to tax; the power to determine what is and what is not a crime (which can result in fines and imprisonment); the power to determine land use policy; the prioritization of transportation projects, and so much more. In our City, day-to-day management is thankfully not by the elected officials. However the elected body has a critical oversight function to monitor the work of unelected City employees in the delivery of the services for which our constituents – the taxpayers – are footing the bill. And it is for that reason that these positions must be accessible to all, and that we should be removing barriers to participation in that critical function of government.

It has been said by some that they “would do the job for nothing” (although I’m not aware of any of my colleagues not accepting their pay or anybody running on a platform that includes serving in office without pay). But that approach, and the argument that we somehow don’t want people “doing this for the money,” noble as it seems, is insidious and actually proves the point. Some people simply cannot do what is required of the job because they cannot afford to. And that alone should NOT be the difference or obstacle to having a seat at the table. It is perfectly acceptable for one person to offer their services for free (or at a substantial discount), but that should not be “the price of admission.” The compensation should be fair and commensurate with the work and responsibilities. We should be attracting the best, brightest and most committed. I do not fear that we will have an onslaught of people signing up to run “for the money.” Moreover, I trust our voters to discern the intentions of the candidates. But I also do not want to eliminate qualified candidates based on a system that (intentionally or unintentionally) under-compensates the required time, work and responsibility.

In 2017, our last elections, of the seven offices up for election (Mayor and six Council seats), all but one of the races were uncontested, including even one open Council seat. We are not suffering from an over-supply of people seeking leadership roles for the “wrong reasons.” In fact, I believe we need to strengthen the pipeline of leadership in our community. If increasing compensation will enable more individuals to step-up and serve, then I believe that is a good thing and the right thing to do. There may be other ways to do this than what I am suggesting, and I remain open to all good ideas.