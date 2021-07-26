A local Dunwoody swimmer has won an Olympic gold medal in the 4×100-meter freestyle relay.

Brooks Curry, a Dunwoody native who swam at Chamblee’s Dynamo Swim Club, swam in the event preliminaries alongside teammates Blake Pieroni, Zach Apple, and Bowen Becker, according to a press release from Curry’s school Louisiana State University.

The preliminary team took first place in the second heat, with Curry leading the charge with a 23.51 split in the first 50 meters. He finished his leg of the race with a time of 48.84.



Curry did not swim in the finals for the event, but will still receive a gold medal for his contribution to the U.S. team. However, he now technically has two medals. In a viral video, teammate Caeleb Dressel can be seen throwing his medal to Curry in the stands. According to the tweet from the official NBC Olympics account, Dressel – who replaced Curry in the final – gave his medal to Curry.