Brookhaven resident Katie Dunagan has filed campaign contribution reports with the city of Brookhaven, signaling intent to run for the District 2 Brookhaven City Council seat this November.

According to Brookhaven’s website, Dunagan filed the reports on June 30. Dunagan reported a net balance of $3,759, with $10,459 in contributions and $6,712.99 in expenditures.

Brookhaven resident Katie Dunagan has announced a bid for the District 2 Brookhaven City Council seat.

Dunagan announced her bid for the seat in a press release.

“When our city started in 2012, we had this vision for a city that stood against the tide of governing with reckless abandon that was happening in Dekalb County,” Dunagan said in the release. “That’s what Brookhaven stood for – giving our neighborhoods control over their own destiny again. Yet, a decade on, we’re losing that identity. This is why I’m running. I will take my responsibility to empower our neighborhoods and residents seriously.”

According to a campaign website, Dunagan and her family have lived in the Ashford Park neighborhood since 2009. The website states that Dunagan works as a contract interior designer.

The website lists stormwater infrastructure and public safety as major issues for Dunagan. The website also lists “unlimited political power” as a major concern, referring to the question of whether the mayor should have unlimited term limits, which came up during the 2020 election.

“The City Council erred in trying to give the mayor unlimited terms; political power is not an entitlement,” reads the website.

In July 2020, the Brookhaven City Council unanimously approved a resolution that would allow for a referendum in the November 2020 election in which residents could vote on whether to allow unlimited term limits for the mayor. The referendum did not pass, with about 55.1% of voters voting no, according to county data.

Councilmember John Park holds the District 2 seat and has also filed campaign contribution reports for this election. Candidate qualifying dates for the November election are Aug. 18-20.

