The city of Brookhaven will feature the famous Budweiser Clydesdale horses in a city parade.

The “Heroes Parade” will be part of Brookhaven’s Cherry Blossom Summer Block Party, which is set to take place July 30 and 31. The parade will begin at noon on July 31. It’s meant to celebrate those who have served and continue to serve on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“[The parade] also serves as a ‘thank you’ to those who have made getting the COVID-19 vaccine possible so that we can come together,” said Mayor John Ernst in a press release. “This vaccine is our best way out of the pandemic, and we need to recognize that.”

The Clydesdales have been a mascot for Budweiser beer for more than 80 years. One of the block party’s sponsors, the beer distributor Eagle Rock Distributing, is responsible for bringing the horses to town, according to the press release.

The parade will begin at Apple Valley Road and travel to the restaurant J. Christopher’s on Dresden Drive. Besides the famous horses, other participants will include Grady emergency medical services (EMS) workers, Brookhaven and DeKalb fire personnel, a MARTA bus operator, a respiratory therapist and physician assistant, a local restaurant representative, local teachers, and MARTA and Brookhaven police officers.

Bands like The Revivalists and Collective Soul are set to headline the block party. For more information, visit the event website.