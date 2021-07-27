Three people were arrested July 24 after Sandy Springs Police responded to complaints about a large house party on Heards Ferry Road.

Sandy Springs officials have been cracking down on party houses. The City Council in June approved an ordinance to ban party house events in residential areas.

The house at 711 Heards Ferry Road, according to Fulton County property records. (Fulton County Board of Assessors)

Saturday night, around 10 p.m., Sandy Springs Police were dispatched to the area of Heards Ferry Road near Weatherly Drive after receiving complaints of a possible concert being held at a home. Police said they found hundreds of vehicles illegally parked and blocking emergency vehicles. When they reached 711 Heards Ferry Road, they found 500 to 600 people listening to a live band, the Police Department reported on its Facebook page.

Police said they asked everyone to leave. “Officers noticed that most of the partygoers appeared to be underage and many showed signs of intoxication. In addition to the underage drinking and the sales of alcoholic beverages, officers smelled the odor of what they commonly associate with burnt marijuana throughout the backyard,” the Facebook post said.

Police have identified the homeowner as Timothy Gregg Osby, 54. Officers said Osby admitted he did not have a permit from the city for a party or concert, a business license or permit to sell alcoholic beverages and merchandise, or to charge an admission fee.

“Mr. Osby explained that this event was simply for his daughter’s music band. After further investigation, officers learned this concert was advertised on social media and was planned and coordinated by Mr. Osby and his ex-wife, Samantha Osby,” said Sandy Springs Police.

Osby was charged with operating a special event without a permit, furnishing alcoholic beverages to persons under 21 years of age, and disorderly conduct for possession of marijuana.

Samantha Osby, 52, was arrested and charged with operating a special event without a permit.

Sandy Springs Police arrested Timothy Osby and Samantha Osby. (Sandy Springs Police Department)

Police said they arrested a third person, an 18-year-old woman. She was charged with false representation to police and public intoxication.

Police said the cases will be heard by a Sandy Springs Municipal Court judge. The case was also referred to Sandy Springs’ fire marshal and its code enforcement department. Additional charges are possible, police say.

Osby bought the house on Heards Ferry Road in 2018 for $2.175 million, according to Fulton County property records.