Brookhaven’s COVID-19 state of emergency order will remain in effect for at least one more month.

At a July 27 meeting, the Brookhaven City Council extended the emergency order until Aug. 31. City Attorney Chris Balch said the two weeks should give the council a chance to consider how the city should move forward in light of rising cases across the state and in the metro-Atlanta area.

According to data from The Georgia Department of Public Health, cases in the state have been rising since around the beginning of July. As of July 27, DeKalb County has had more than 1,064 confirmed cases over the past two weeks. Forty percent of residents in the state of Georgia have been fully vaccinated, along with 45% of residents in DeKalb County.

City Attorney Chris Balch said the order will be effectively the same as the previous order, including the lack of mask mandate for Brookhaven residents. However, on July 27 the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that fully vaccinated people should wear a mask indoors in public if they are in areas of “substantial or high transmission.” DeKalb County currently falls into the substantial category.

The CDC had stopped recommending masks for those who have been fully vaccinated, but changed course due to rising cases of the Delta Variant, a lineage of the virus that is more transmissible than others, according to the World Health Organization.

The council will consider extending the order again at its Aug. 24 meeting.