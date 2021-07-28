NFA Burger owner Billy Kramer poses with a classic combo burger. (File/Hannah Greco)

Dunwoody’s NFA Burger has been named “Best Burger in Georgia” by Food & Wine.

The national monthly magazine named NFA Burger as the best in the state on July 26. Thrillist has also dubbed the restaurant as one of the “47 American Burger Spots You Need to Try Right Now.”

NFA Burger is located inside a Chevron gas station at 5464 Chamblee Dunwoody Road. Food & Wine describes the burger as “anything but boring, starting with top-notch Angus beef smashed down (but not too vigorously) on the grill for those nice, crispy-caramelized edges.”