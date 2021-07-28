Soumia Vellanki, Elena Karas and Julia Rhee.

Three 2021 graduates of The Westminster Schools are organizing a pop-up market to benefit My Sister’s House, the Atlanta Mission’s overnight shelter for unhoused women and children.

Soumia Vellanki, Elena Karas and Julia Rhee are hosting the event Aug. 6 at the Atlanta Mission on Bolton Road, from 3-7 p.m.

Called the “Atlanta MakHERs Market,” the pop-up will feature local female-owned businesses, high school artisans and a unique thrift store. A portion of each vendor’s profits and 100% of the proceeds from the boutique will go to My Sister’s House, say the organizers.

“This event has been our passion project for the past few months, and it is incredible to watch as Atlantans and small businesses come together to support women in our community,” Vellanki said in an email. “We are inspired by the female leadership we have met in this process and would like to spread the word.”

The three organizers are no strangers to charitable work.

Vellanki, in an online profile, said she has spearheaded a health outreach initiative with Agape Youth and Family Center, as well as helped raise $4,000 for Rise Against Hunger. She will be attending Vanderbilt University, where she plans to study sociology or human and organizational development.

Karas held a bake sale that raised $2,500 in support of the Navajo Nation. She also mentors students through LaAmistad. She’s off to Duke University to study neuroscience.

And Rhee is a founder of an organization called Double Play ATL that has donated $50,000 worth of softball equipment to athletes in need. She is headed to Stanford University, where she looks to major in symbolic systems or product design.

For more information on the pop-up market, visit @atlmakhersmarket on Instagram.