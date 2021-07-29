Amy Ray (Photo by Brian Fisher)

Amy Ray has a new solo tune and tour, plus new shows as one-half of Indigo Girls on the way, so we caught up with the Decatur native to find out what it’s like being back on the road, recording a new album, and working with a “game changing” nonprofit in her hometown. You can catch the Amy Ray Band on the Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival main stage on Friday, July 30, at 5:15 p.m.

Q. You’re on a solo tour – including a stop at the Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival. How does it feel to be back to playing live music in front of an audience?

A. I am psyched! This is the first time my band had played in over a year, so we are just happy to be together. Indigos have been out touring and it has been a curious re-entry with lots of thoughts flying around in everyone’s heads, the audience included, you just never know what someone out there in the crowd has been through, I always try to remember that, and especially now, it hits home. We are constantly adjusting to guidelines that affect everything from load-in to the show, to after the show, so it’s keeping us on our toes, but it’s also keeping us humble.

