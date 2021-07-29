Amy Ray (Photo by Brian Fisher)

Amy Ray has a new solo tune and tour, plus new shows as one-half of Indigo Girls on the way, so we caught up with the Decatur native to find out what it’s like being back on the road, recording a new album, and working with a “game changing” nonprofit in her hometown. You can catch the Amy Ray Band on the Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival main stage on Friday, July 30, at 5:15 p.m.

Q. You’re on a solo tour – including a stop at the Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival. How does it feel to be back to playing live music in front of an audience?

A. I am psyched! This is the first time my band had played in over a year, so we are just happy to be together. Indigos have been out touring and it has been a curious re-entry with lots of thoughts flying around in everyone’s heads, the audience included, you just never know what someone out there in the crowd has been through, I always try to remember that, and especially now, it hits home. We are constantly adjusting to guidelines that affect everything from load-in to the show, to after the show, so it’s keeping us on our toes, but it’s also keeping us humble.

Read the full interview on Atlanta Intown and listen to her playlist below.