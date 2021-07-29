Vernon W. Graham announced his candidacy for the Sandy Springs City Council District 4 seat now held by Jody Reichel.

All six City Council seats and the Sandy Springs mayor’s post are up for election on Nov. 2. Qualifying for the municipal election will be held from Aug. 16-20.

Vernon Graham, Sandy Springs City Council District 4 candidate. (Special)

Incumbent Reichel has announced her intentions to run for reelection.

Graham, who has lived in Sandy Springs for more than 20 years, cited three areas in which he wants the city to offer leadership, including:

· Carbon footprint reduction through transportation technological advances that include walkability initiatives.

· Affordable housing development so that police officers, firefighters and teachers can afford to live in the city where they serve.

· A procurement sourcing model to ensure the city continues to build value-added relationships with third party suppliers while hiring key city personnel where strategically required.

He also said Sandy Springs needs more strategically planned ways to work and play in an eco-friendly manner, uniting communities and energizing businesses.

Graham served as a corporate director of procurement for many years in the transportation, chemical and electronics sectors with companies that included FedEx, Nutrien and Verifone.

He has served for 12 years as a board member and two terms as its vice president at Transportation Clubs Atlanta. He has also volunteered at Toys for Tots for more than 15 years.

A Los Angeles native, Graham earned his Bachelor’s of Arts Degree in Political Science with a concentration in Jurisprudence at The University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA). After college, while pursuing his corporate career, he first moved to the Midwest and later settled in Sandy Springs.

He is married with four adult children and two grandchildren.