The Roswell Road exit on I-285 westbound will be closed this weekend as Georgia Department of Transportation construction partners work on the exit.

Expect delays over the weekend, as crews will work (weather permitting) from 9 p.m. on Friday, July 30, until 5 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 2, to complete a traffic switch for the new I-285 westbound exit ramp to Roswell Road.

The detour around the Roswell Road ramp on westbound I-285 should end after the weekend of July 30-Aug. 2.

Motorists on I-285 westbound will need to drive past a closed Roswell Road ramp (exit 25) and instead use Riverside Road (exit 24) to access Roswell Road. Take the third exit in the Riverside Drive roundabout to I-285 eastbound. Continue on the Perimeter to Roswell Road’s eastbound I-285 exit.

Pedestrians will detour to the west side of Roswell Road’s interchange with I-285.

The I-285 westbound ramp to Roswell Road will reopen to motorists when the new I-285 westbound collector-distributor (CD) lane opens.

Motorists traveling on Ga. 400 southbound who take the I-285 westbound ramp will be able to exit at Roswell Road earlier, as crews are expected to reopen this ramp on Saturday morning.

The work is part of the Transform 285/400 project. Call 511 or visit 511ga.org for traffic updates.