The Atlanta Chili Cook Off is coming to Dunwoody.

The Atlanta Chili Cook Off is a yearly event where teams compete for the title of best chili in Atlanta. Over 75 teams will vie for the title on Oct. 23 in Brook Run Park, according to a press release, and the winner of the competition will win $5,000 in cash and prizes.

Those who hope to compete can sign up on the cook off website. Registration ends on Sep. 15.

For those who are not competing but still want to try some chili, tickets for the event cost $10 for general admission and $30 for VIP. According to the ticketing website, sales end July 30.

The cook off is at Brook Run Park at 4770 Peachtree Road on Oct. 23. Doors open at 1 p.m., but VIP tickets will get attendees in one hour early, according to the press release. Proceeds from ticket sales will go to the Atlanta Fundraising Foundation.