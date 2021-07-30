Local entrepreneur Alan Greenberg is known for thinking big. Among his many ventures is an eponymously named news network and Avenues: The World School, which has locations in Manhattan and São Paulo.

Lately, Greenberg has poured his energy into bringing Illuminarium to Atlanta, aiming to make it the premier entertainment attraction for tourists and locals alike.

Using the most advanced projection, sound, and augmented reality technology, Illuminarium creates a cinematic immersion into different worlds, beginning with an African safari, which is now open.

Before opening on the BeltLine, Greenberg traveled the globe fleshing out the concepts behind Illuminarium.

For those of you hankering to get out of town, here are his Top Five Immersive Experiences Around the World.

1. teamLab – Tokyo

teamLab Borderless is a group of artworks that form one continuous, borderless world. Artworks move out of the rooms freely, form connections and relationships with people, communicate with other works, influence and sometimes intermingle with each other, and have the same concept of time as the human body. People wander through the world, exploring with intention, creating and discovering a new world with others.



2. Atelier des Lumieres – Paris

Atelier des Lumieres, meaning Workshop of Light, is an immersive projection art installation that uses sound, scale, and light to take visitors inside classic works of art. Visitors are able to enjoy the works of great artists ranging from Klimt to Van Gogh. But rather than just presenting the artists’ works, visitors are essentially transported inside the classic pieces of art as the entire cavernous space is transformed by light and sound.



3. Seismique – Houston

Seismique will transport visitors of all ages to an entirely new and unforeseen universe of creative inspiration and artistic manifestation. The galaxies are designed to stimulate imagination, heighten curiosity, inspire wonder, and, most importantly, deliver an extreme dose of fun.



4. OTHERWORLD – London

OTHERWORLD is London’s most exciting and innovative social entertainment concept. The natural beauty of its four seasons is an antidote to the chaos of urban living. The island contains 16 unforgettable VR experiences: fight a zombie apocalypse deep in Arizona; go on adventures with a tiny mouse; or blow up robots with laser cannons.



5. Meow Wolf’s House of Eternal Return – Santa Fe and Las Vegas

Meow Wolf’s House of Eternal Return is a mind-bending, explorable art experience for people of all ages. Featuring over 70 rooms of immersive art, House of Eternal Return takes participants on a macrocosmic adventure of seemingly endless possibilities.