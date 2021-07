In our August issues, we celebrate the special bond between person and pet. We captured images of community leaders with their furry best friends, as well as asked readers to submit photos of their family pets.

Denise Starling, executive director of Livable Buckhead, and Michael Starling, economic development director for Dunwoody, with their dog, Moxie, on the Path400 trail. (Cameren E. Rogers)

John Ernst, mayor of Brookhaven, with his Great Dane, Finn. (Cameren E. Rogers)

Rusty Paul, mayor of Sandy Springs, with his English Setter, Chloe, at Morgan Falls Overlook Park. (Cameren E. Rogers)

Dontaye Carter, who has announced he will run for Sandy Springs mayor, with Sasha and Travis.

Finley Maddox, 9, with Petra, Leya and Comet.

Henry and Sophie Nerenbaum with Ollie and Annie.

Kim Friese of Sandy Springs with Ginger.

Shannon Coen with Rico Suave.

Gary Ray Betz of Dunwoody with Doppelgänger, or Doppel for short.

Jim Holthouser of Sandy Springs with Gracie.

Emily Reed Adams of Sandy Springs with Ho-She.

