Our August issues are out, featuring a special “Pets and their People” section with cute photos of community leaders and readers with their favorite animals.

As crime continues to be top of mind, we also offer some ways to keep yourself safe in our latest edition.

This weekend, Brookhaven is throwing a massive block party. In light of the rising COVID-19 cases, city officials are asking only vaccinated people to attend.

Also, be aware that the Roswell Road exit on I-285 westbound will be shut down Friday evening through early Monday.



NFA Burger owner Billy Kramer poses with a classic combo burger. (Hannah Greco)

TOP STORY

Burger joint named best in state

Dunwoody’s NFA Burger has been named “Best Burger in Georgia” by Food & Wine Magazine. Find out why the burger joint that’s located inside a Chevron gas station caught the eye of a national publication. Read more.

SANDY SPRINGS

Police shut down party house, make three arrests

Three people were arrested July 24 after Sandy Springs Police responded to complaints about a large house party on Heards Ferry Road. Read more.

TOP 5 SOMETHING

Alan Greenberg of Illuminarium

Alan Greenberg brought Illuminarium to Atlanta, aiming to make it the premier entertainment attraction for tourists and locals alike. In our new feature “Top 5 Something,” Greenberg shares his top immersive experiences around the world. Read more.

Here are other top stories from the week:

Brookhaven renews COVID state of emergency

Atlanta mayor issues indoor mask mandate

New sculptures headed to Sandy Springs

Dunwoody swimmer wins gold in Tokyo

Westminster grads to host pop-up market to benefit Atlanta Mission shelter

Foundation offers affordable housing for transplant patients and caregivers