Tickets sales have begun for Sandy Springs event Food That Rocks, which pairs favorite bites and beverages from more than 40 restaurants with live music.

The tasting event will offer four sessions from Sept. 23-25. Reporter Newspapers is a media partner for Food That Rocks. The event will be held at City Springs at 1 Galambos Way.

Live music will once again be part of Food That Rocks, with different musical groups performing for each of the four sessions.

Purchase tickets at the Food That Rocks website before Aug. 21 for the age 21-and-up event for $80 per person, per session. After that time, the price increases $10 per person.

The music lineup and sessions for the event include:

· Thursday, Sept. 23, 7-10 p.m. – Bumpin’ The Mango (Atlanta’s top funk & soul band);

· Friday, Sept. 24, 7-10 p.m. – The English Rain (Beatles music);

· Saturday, Sept. 25, noon-3 p.m. – Lilac Wine (Traditional folk, bluegrass and jazz);

· Saturday, Sept. 25, 7-10 p.m. – Saved by the Band (Atlanta’s premier provider of songs you know).

A portion of each ticket sold will cover the cost for a select number of COVID-19 frontline healthcare and public safety workers to attend free of charge as a special thank you for their efforts during the pandemic.

Food That Rocks guests can also donate items to the Community Assistance Center (CAC) food bank. Bring one of the non-perishable goods listed below to enter to win a culinary prize package. Requested donations include:

o Boxed Meals

o Cereal and Oatmeal

o Dried Beans

o Macaroni and Cheese

o Pasta

o Peanut Butter

o Rice

Ride sharing to the event is encouraged. The designated drop-off and pickup points are at Johnson Ferry Road and Blue Stone Road.

Food That Rocks is produced by Taste of Atlanta in partnership with the City of Sandy Springs and Visit Sandy Springs.

Participating restaurants include:

Bishoku

Blue Moon Pizza

Breadwinner Café & Bakery

Buttermilk Sky Pie

Casi Cielo

Chef Rob’s Caribbean Cafe

Clean Juice

Cubanos

DaVinci’s Donuts

Flower Child

Hammocks Trading Co

Henri’s Bakery & Café

Il Giallo

La Parilla

Marlow’s Tavern

The Select

Thos O’Reilly’s Public House

Under the Cork Tree