It’s August!

August 1 — Happy Sunday from Atlanta Senior Life.

This is our weekly newsletter. It was a hot week, and in many ways, it felt like we took a few steps backward in the battle against COVID-19. Please be safe and stay healthy!

Atlanta Senior Life’s August issue is available at more than 260 locations across metro Atlanta, including prominent retailers like Whole Foods, Ace Hardware, Breadwinner, Alon’s, CVS, Goldberg’s and most local libraries. Here’s a full list of locations. Let us know if you’d like us to add a location to our list.

This week’s newsletter has four stories, including a look at how metro Atlanta is preparing for climate change, our annual Pets & their People feature, and more!

Be sure to bookmark our site which we have relaunched under the Reporter Newspapers domain and follow us on Facebook, so you can stay up to date with our latest content.

If you’re enjoying our new newsletter, please tell a friend or two!

Have a great week!

1. About those fires, blackouts and heatwaves

In her award-winning “Above the Water Line” column, Sally Bethea minces no words when she writes that Atlanta’s current mayoral administration has made “neither sustainability nor climate change” a priority.

While most of this summer has been relatively cool for the region, the climate experts that Bethea spoke to say that our preparation for climate change is “among the least developed of any major city in the U.S.” From the flash floods that struck the metro region recently (photo above from Cabbagetown via WSB-TV), to the fires scorching the American West, the extreme weather impacts all of us.

Read Bethea’s latest piece, “The deadly risk of heat waves and blackouts” at Atlanta Intown.

2. Pets and their People



The August issue of Atlanta Senior Life as well as our sibling publications, Atlanta Intown and Reporter Newspapers, all feature locals and their favorite pets.



Click through to see photos of some familiar faces (Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul below) as well as some really fun photos of (mostly) dogs & cats.

3. Impress your friends: Georgia’s best burger

Next time your friends ask you to suggest a restaurant, you can dazzle them with Dunwoody’s NFA Burger which has been named “Best Burger in Georgia” by Food & Wine Magazine. Find out why the burger joint that’s located inside a Chevron gas station caught the eye of a national publication.

4. My Top 5 Something: Alan Greenberg of Illuminarium

Local entrepreneur Alan Greenberg is known for thinking big. Among his many ventures is an eponymously named news network and Avenues: The World School, which has locations in Manhattan and São Paulo.



Lately, Greenberg has poured his energy into bringing Illuminarium to Atlanta, aiming to make it the premier entertainment attraction for tourists and locals alike.



Using the most advanced projection, sound, and augmented reality technology, Illuminarium creates a cinematic immersion into different worlds, beginning with an African safari, which is now open.



Before opening on the BeltLine, Greenberg traveled the globe fleshing out the concepts behind Illuminarium.



For those of you hankering to get out of town, here are his Top Five Immersive Experiences Around the World.