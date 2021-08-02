A stretch of highway in Dunwoody will be named after former Georgia Congressman Fran Millar.

At a ceremony at Dunwoody City Hall on Aug. 2, city and state officials presented Millar with a resolution officially naming the stretch of I-285 from exit 30 in DeKalb County to the Fulton County line “Sen. Fran Millar Highway.”

During the ceremony, Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch also established Aug. 2 as Sen. Fran Millar Day.

“Long before we were a city, [Millar] served not just as a state representative, but as a state representative, county commissioner, a school board member, all at the same time,” Deutsch said. “He really was the go-to person for any problem anyone had in what was then the community of Dunwoody.”

Millar, who is a Republican, was elected to the Georgia House of Representatives in 1998 and then to the Georgia State Senate in 2010. He served as a state representative for District 79 and a state senator for District 40, both which cover the general area of Dunwoody.

Millar served on multiple committees during his tenure in the Georgia General Assembly, including chairing the Higher Education Committee and serving as the secretary for the Health and Human Services and Rules Committees.

Deutsch and others talked about Millar’s work in education during his career. In 2008, the Georgia Association for Career and Technical Education recognized Millar as “Policymaker of the Year.” In 2010, the Atlanta organization All About Developmental Disabilities – which has since merged with and is now known as the Bobby Dodd Institute – presented Millar with its Advocacy Award. Most recently, Gov. Brian Kemp appointed Millar to the State Board of the Technical College System in Georgia, which is responsible for establishing standards for the operation of the technical college system in the state.

The road name change occurred through a General Assembly-passed resolution, HR 144. The resolution originally started out in the Senate as SR 179. According to Sen. John Albers (R-Roswell), who sponsored the senate resolution, all road name changing actions in the assembly were consolidated to one bill after they were introduced and then passed.

Millar spoke at the end of the ceremony, thanking his family and others who have helped him throughout his career. He also thanked four Democratic state senators who co-sponsored the name change resolution, Sen. Elena Parent {D-Atlanta), Sen. Nan Orrock (D-Atlanta), Sen. Gloria Butler (D-Stone Mountain), and Sen. Valencia Seay (D-Riverdale).

“There were four names on there, and you could have knocked me over … these ladies have known me somewhere between 10 and 20 years – my strengths, my one or two weaknesses,” Millar joked. “For them to do that was so, so gratifying.”