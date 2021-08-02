Fulton County Schools will require masks at school buildings when the rate of infection of COVID-19 exceeds 100 per 100,000 residents or if required by the state or local government.

The school district plans to continue face-to-face instruction, its Communications Department said.

Masks will be required if the infection rate in a city where a school is located is above 100 per 100,000, with seven cities currently above that rate including Mayor Bill Edwards’ (holding plaque with the Fulton School Board) of College Park. (FCS)

The school district announced that schools located in municipalities where the rate of infection exceeds that rate will require all students, personnel, and visitors to wear masks until the level of spread drops. FCS will use data from the Fulton County Board of Health Epidemiology Reports, the school district said.

“We are currently experiencing a notable increase in the number of students and staff being diagnosed with COVID-19 amongst the vaccinated and unvaccinated. This also includes an increase in the number of school-age children and staff members requiring hospitalization,” the school district said in its updated COVID-19 protocols.

The latest Fulton epidemiology report for the 14-day period of July 8-21 showed the incidence rate in Sandy Springs was 70.2 per 100,000. The board of health recorded 74 new cases in that period.

Roswell’s rate increased to 91.2 with Johns Creek at 49. College Park, East Point, Fairburn, Hapeville, Palmetto, South Fulton and Union City all exceeded the rate of infection that would require masks. The next report will be released on Aug. 4.

FCS will honor mask orders for public spaces for schools or facilities in a jurisdiction where the state, county or city requires a mask to be worn until the order expires.

Employees, students and visitors will be provided masks by the school district that meet criteria established by the CDC to include N95, KN95, multi-layered cloth washable and approved disposable masks.

Students and employees are required to notify the school district if they have received a positive test result, are awaiting test results or if they have been directly exposed to an individual with COVID-19.