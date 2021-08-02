A dessert shop that was featured on television show “Shark Tank” is eyeing a location in Buckhead.

The Yard Milkshake Bar could come to the Modera Prominence project, according to a permit filed in Atlanta. It would take nearly 2,500 square feet at the mixed-use development located at 3699 Lenox Road. The buildout could cost $350,000, according to the permit.

The Yard features milkshakes and sundaes layered with toppings, as well as edible cookie dough. For example, the “Whiskey Business” offers brown butter bourbon ice cream with caramel and chocolate sauce, crushed pretzels, whip cream and a pretzel pop.

The concept was featured on “Shark Tank” in November 2019, scoring a $400,000 investment from Mark Cuban. Watch the episode below.

An email to The Yard was not immediately returned.

The Yard currently has one location in Georgia, located on Marietta Street in downtown Atlanta.