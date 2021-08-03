An ongoing staff shortage at the city’s Department of Public Works has meant scattershot trash collection and reduced the weekly pick-up of yard trimmings to twice a month.

At Monday’s Atlanta City Council meeting, a resolution was unanimously adopted requesting the Department of Public Works allow residents to temporarily place yard trimmings in plastic bags until regular and consistent yard trimming collection services are restored.

The city recently sent out notices of a tax increase for solid waste services, but whether there will any recompense to taxpayers has not been determined.

District 5 Councilmember Natalyn Archibong, who introduced the resolution, said the city had a duty to modify its standard practices when faced with extraordinary situations.

”As the problems of untimely yard trimming collections persist, allowing residents to place yard trimmings in plastic bags or plastic bins is just a common-sense solution,” Archibong said.

