DeKalb County residents can expect to receive their 2021 property tax bills soon, according to an announcement from the DeKalb County Tax Commissioner’s Office.

Following the approval of the county’s tax digest by the Georgia Department of Revenue, the commissioner’s office will begin mailing property tax bills in mid-August.

“The digest is an official listing of county property and its assessed value,” said DeKalb County Tax Commissioner Irvin Johnson in a press release. “This office, in conjunction with the Tax Assessor’s Office (Property Appraisal), the Board of Commissioners, the DeKalb Board of Education, city governments, and the county administration, worked together to prepare the tax digest.”

Property tax bills are evaluated based on a number of factors, including millage rates set by governing authorities (Dunwoody and Brookhaven approved their millage rates in June of this year), fair market values determined by the Property Appraisal and Assessment Department, and the assessment valuation of 40%. Taxable, tangible property in Georgia will be assessed at 40% of its market value and shall be taxed thusly, according to state code.

Property owners can pay in two installments. The deadlines for those installments are Sept. 30 and Nov. 15. Property owners paying the full tax bill at once must submit before Sept. 30 to avoid a late fee. All mailed payments should be postmarked by those dates.