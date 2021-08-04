Brookhaven has opened a COVID-19 testing and vaccination site at Northeast Plaza at 3371 Buford Highway.

The new site will replace the former location at the Brookhaven MARTA station’s long-term parking lot, according to a press release. A city spokesperson did not respond in time for publication to questions about why the site moved.

The new site will be open every weekday, except Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekends, the site will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Along with tests, the Moderna vaccine is available for ages 18 and up, and the Pfizer vaccine is available for ages 12 and up.

Healthcare providers from COVID Care Georgia will staff the site, according to the press release. COVID-19 tests are available for ages six months and older, and no appointment is necessary. Customers should bring identification and insurance, but those without insurance will not be turned away. Testing is free to those with or without insurance.