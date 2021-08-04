Chick-fil-A is gearing up to launch a new delivery service called “Little Blue Menu,” offering its classic menu and new items such as wings and roasted chicken.

Chick-fil-A just filed plans for a commercial kitchen project that will serve its new concept “Little Blue Menu.” (Chick-fil-A)

The Atlanta-based chicken chain on Aug. 3 filed plans for a commercial kitchen project in the Lindridge-Martin Manor neighborhood.

The 10,000-square-foot “delivery kitchen” is planned for 2115 Faulkner Road. It would include eight commercial kitchens and could cost $600,000, according to the permit. The facility would be located off Cheshire Bridge Road, near the Morningside Nature Preserve.

A Chick-fil-A spokesperson on Wednesday confirmed the commercial kitchen would be used for Little Blue Menu.

Chick-fil-A in May announced plans to launch Little Blue Menu, what it calls its “delivery kitchen concept.” It’s named for Chick-fil-A founder S. Truett Cathy’s original “blue” menu at the Hapeville Dwarf House.

Little Blue Menu, a delivery service from Chick-fil-A, is expected to launch in Atlanta in 2022. (Chick-fil-A)

“Little Blue Menu will harness the entrepreneurial spirit and hospitality of Chick-fil-A, serving both the classic menu plus a variety of different cuisines — think salads, roasted chicken, wings and more — all made under one roof, arriving in one bundled order,” Chick-fil-A said.

It’s an attempt to “ensure we’re meeting our customers where they are,” said the chain known for its chicken sandwiches and waffle fries. “That’s why we’re stepping outside of the box to pilot a new concept focused on variety, delivery, and innovation later this year in Nashville and in 2022 in Atlanta.”