Tickets are on sale for City Springs Theatre Company’s four musicals at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center’s Byers Theatre in its 2021-22 season.

The four musicals – “The Sound of Music,” “A Chorus Line,” “The Color Purple” and “West Side Story”— will feature Broadway and professional Atlanta talent, including multiple Tony Award winners, the theater company said.

“We spent the last year pivoting and finding every way possible to continue to entertain and engage our patrons. The results were more amazing than we could have imagined, as well as incredibly rewarding on many levels to our entire company,” City Springs Theatre Company Executive Director Natalie DeLancey said.

Subscriptions and Producers Circle memberships are on sale, along with single tickets for the season. Visit www.CitySpringsTheatre.com for information and to make purchases. Single ticket prices range from $40 to $100.

“It’s truly going to be a spectacular season, especially with names like Shuler Hensley and Baayork Lee in the lineup,” DeLancey said.

PNC Bank is sponsoring City Springs Theatre Company’s 2021-22 season.

The Sound of Music, Sept. 10-26, 2021

Directed by Tony Award winner Shuler Hensley

The final collaboration between Rodgers & Hammerstein brings the Von Trapp family to the Byers Theatre stage.

A Chorus Line, March 11-27, 2022

Directed by original cast member and Tony Award recipient Baayork Lee.

The concept musical captures the spirit and tension of a Broadway chorus audition.

The Color Purple, May 6-22, 2022

The musical adaptation of Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel spotlights Celie, a downtrodden young woman whose personal awakening over the course of 40 years forms the arc of this story.

West Side Story, July 8-24, 2022

This musical premiered in 1957 with a score by Leonard Bernstein, transporting Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet to New York City.