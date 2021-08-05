A portion of Cheshire Bridge Road is closed due to a fire that broke out Wednesday night.

Atlanta Fire Rescue said on Twitter that Cheshire Bridge Road is closed near Faulkner Road in both directions due to a gas main break and fire on the bridge.

https://twitter.com/ATLFireRescue/status/1423134994852110343?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet

“The road is still closed. No estimate on re-opening yet,” Officer Steve Avery, a spokesperson for Atlanta Police Department, told Reporter Newspapers Thursday morning just before 8 a.m.

More information wasn’t immediately available from Atlanta Fire Rescue or Atlanta Gas Light.

Update: This story was updated with information from the Atlanta Police Department.