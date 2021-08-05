A screenshot from an Atlanta mayoral forum on Aug. 4.

A mayoral candidate forum hosted by the Young Democrats of Atlanta at Manuel’s Tavern on Wednesday night touched on hot-button issues including crime, affordable housing, and transit (watch the full forum here). But not all the candidates were in attendance, including two newcomers who have announced their intentions in the past week.

Raina Bell-Saunders – a native Atlantan, wife, mom and minister, according to her announcement – graduated from Georgia State University in 1994. She had a successful career in sales, owned her own business, and worked as a legal assistant for some of Atlanta’s top lawyers, including Stacey Abrams.

Also entering the crowded mayoral race is Buckhead businesswoman Rebecca King, a member of the Buckhead Condo Alliance (BCA), a member at-large and fundraising committee/membership chair for Livable Buckhead, and co-chair of the Midtown Quality of Life & BCA joint committee to combat bar and street noise along with illegal solid waste fees.

In attendance at Tuesday night’s forum were candidates Antonio Brown, Andre Dickens, Sharon Gay, Felicia Moore, Kasim Reed, and Richard Wright.

Crime lead off the forum as the spike in violent crime – including the recent high profile murder of Katherine Janness and her dog in Piedmont Park – continues to frighten residents.

