A 14-year-old student at North Atlanta High School is reported missing, according to a post on the school’s Facebook page.

Caitlyn Winchester was last seen Thursday, Aug. 5, around 4 p.m., according to the school. She was walking south on Northside Parkway from North Atlanta, toward Mount Paran Road.

She was wearing a black top and brown/red plaid skirt, the school said.

A contact at North Atlanta High School shared a missing person filer with Reporter Newspapers around 3 p.m. on Friday.

Atlanta Public Schools released the following statement just before 4:30 p.m.

“The Atlanta Public Schools Police Department is investigating a report of a 14-year-old North Atlanta High School student who did not return to her home after the school day ended on Thursday, August. 5. The safety and well-being of all Atlanta Public Schools students and employees is paramount to the district. As such, APSPD is working with the family and other law enforcement agencies to find the student and return her safely to her family.”

Anyone with information is asked to call APS Police at 404-802-2000.

Update: This story was updated with a statement from Atlanta Public Schools.