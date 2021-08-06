In case you missed it, here’s our weekly newsletter. It goes out to our subscribers at noon on Friday. You can subscribe at our Newsletters subscription page.

Editor’s Note

Happy Friday! Here’s your quick recap of the week:

Sandy Springs officials have been discussing compensation benefits for elected officials. This week, they decided to allow city council and mayor access to health insurance, but only if they pay the full cost. The issue sparked commentary pieces from City Councilmember Andy Bauman, Mayor Rusty Paul, and mayoral candidate Dontaye Carter.

Over in Buckhead, potential routes were revealed for the Atlanta BeltLine’s Northwest Trail, Atlanta mayoral candidates met for another forum, and a fire shut down a portion of Cheshire Bridge.

Dunwoody officials this week dedicated a segment of I-285 to a former state senator. And in Brookhaven, police announced that a suspect was arrested in the May 4 murder of Sophie Arrieta Vasquez, a trans woman whose death caused a public outcry for justice.

TOP STORY

Potential routes revealed for BeltLine’s Northwest Trail

New renderings were presented this week for the Atlanta BeltLine’s Northwest Trail, a complex project that must navigate a major highway, active railroads and the city’s most famous street, Peachtree. Read more.

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Springfield brings strangers together at Brookhaven festival

Female fans shared their love for Rick Springfield at the recent Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival. Read more.

TOP 5 SOMETHING

Jeff Shinabarger of Plywood

Jeff Shinabarger is the founder of Plywood, an Atlanta-based non-profit addressing social needs throughout the city. In our feature “Top 5 Something,” Shinabarger shares his favorite Atlanta-born social enterprises. Read more.

Here are other top stories from the week:

Chick-fil-A gearing up to launch new delivery service

London’s Wagamama to open Asian fusion restaurant in Star Metals development

At Sandy Springs public schools, students must wear masks

Dunwoody section of I-285 named for former state senator

Milkshake bar plans Buckhead location

Renter-led group gathers to oppose Garden Hills development