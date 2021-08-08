Like everything else last year, the Georgia Mountain Fair was cancelled due to the pandemic, but it’s whirling back to life Aug. 13-21 in Hiawassee.



The 70th annual fair will feature a new midway vendor who will be bringing all new carnival rides to the fairgrounds. There will also be games, arts & crafts, and musical performances.

Photo by Amanda Cottrell on Pexels.com

Music & Food



This year’s live music shows will include The Gatlin Brothers, Wyatt Espalin, Andrew Chastain Band, The Primitives, T. Graham Brown, Country River Band, Southwind, Darryl Worley, and Ronnie McDowell.

Some of the daily cultural events will be the Hot Glass Academy with glass blowing demonstrations, A Grizzly Experience featuring two 600 pound bears, and “Old Ways” demonstration that shows how moonshine, corn milling, quilts, and soap were made back in the day.

Tickets & More



The Pioneer Village will be open daily featuring a mercantile store with products only your grandmother might recognize, plus an old, one room schoolhouse, and a log home with smoke house, barn and corn crib.



Tickets for the fair are $12 for a one-day pass (children 12 and under get in free); $33 for a three-day pass and $90 for the nine-day run. Midway rides are an additional $25 ($20 in advance).



For tickets and details, visit georgiamountainfairgrounds.com.