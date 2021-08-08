A man was shot Saturday night in Buckhead’s West Village.

Police around 10:30 p.m. responded to 3186 Roswell Road, the location of Hide Kitchen & Cocktails. On arrival, officers located a male with a gunshot wound.

“Grady EMS responded to the scene and transported the male to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries,” said the Atlanta Police Department.

Homicide investigators have taken the lead on the case and are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident, said APD. The investigation is ongoing.

In May, there was another incident outside Hide Kitchen & Cocktails where a woman was shot, according to a previous report.

Shooting incidents continue to be up in Zone 2, the police zone that covers areas including Buckhead. This year through July 24, there have been 43 shooting incidents in Zone 2, according to the most recent data from APD. That’s up 59% from the same period of time in 2020, and 231% from 2019.