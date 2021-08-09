The Dunwoody Perimeter Chamber will host an art contest and showcase the winners in their annual community publication.

Each year, the Dunwoody Perimeter Chamber – a business organization for the perimeter region – produces a Dunwoody Community Guide in both print and digital formats. For the 2022 edition, the chamber plans to showcase Dunwoody’s arts community by holding a competition, according to a press release.

“Art adds a vital dimension to our city and is an important component in developing a sense of community,” said Dunwoody Perimeter Chamber President and CEO Stephanie Freeman in the press release. “This art contest represents a creative opportunity for the Chamber to partner with our city in a unique way.”

The contest is open to all Dunwoody residents, including students in grades kindergarten through 12th grade. The contest theme is “Get to Know Dunwoody,” and participants are encouraged to reflect on places, people and anything else that makes them think of Dunwoody.

The deadline to submit your artwork is Sep. 20. Only paintings and drawings will be accepted. A picture of the artwork should be emailed to paula@perimeterchamber.com, and include the name of the artist, the school and grade level if the artist is a student, mailing address, email address, and phone number. Winners will be selected by Sep. 27.

Guidelines for submitting artwork can be found below: