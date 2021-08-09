Eric Newberg, the chief financial officer for Diaz Foods, announced his candidacy for Sandy Springs City Council District 3 seat.

Newberg enters a contested race for the seat held by Chris Burnett, who does not plan to run for reelection. Melissa Mular and Leslie Mullis also announced they plan to qualify for the municipal election scheduled on Nov. 2. Qualifying runs from Aug. 16-20 at City Hall.

Eric Newberg (Special)

Newberg has been CFO for Diaz Foods, one of the largest Hispanic food distributors in the United States, for the past 23 years.

“Managing a large entity while remaining fiscally responsible will prove to be an enormous benefit as a council member,” he said.

He said the timing appeared right to run for council as the seat was open and his youngest child was finishing high school.

Newberg’s goal is to bring a perspective to council that enables the many neighborhoods to feel represented. He wants to elicit thoughts and opinions from all constituents.

“This district encompasses a wide swath within Sandy Springs and being able to listen to the thoughts of my neighbors is important in representing them,” he said.

He also wants to support first responders to ensure residents’ safety. And he plans to try to balance the city’s livability with the need for continued development.

Newberg has lived in Sandy Springs for 14 years but started coaching Little League at Morgan Falls Park before moving to the city.

“It became evident even then that Sandy Springs was where I wanted to raise my kids,” he said.

He has been an active volunteer for more than 30 years at Camp Sunshine, where he has served as treasurer on its board of directors. He also has been an appointee to the Georgia Workforce Development Board.

“These experiences will prove beneficial to my service as a council member in Sandy Springs,” Newberg said.