The search continues for a 14-year-old North Atlanta High School student who didn’t return home from school last Thursday.

Atlanta Public Schools said Monday evening that its police department continues to investigate the report, working with law enforcement agencies including the FBI and Atlanta Police.

Caitlyn Winchester was last seen Aug. 5, around 4 p.m. She was walking south on Northside Parkway from the high school, toward Mount Paran Road.

APS in a statement said its police department “has entered the student’s name into the Georgia Crime Information Center (GCIC) database, and is working with the family and other law enforcement agencies – including the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Atlanta Police Department – to find the student and return her safely to her family.”

APS added that the student did not board a school bus on Thursday. She was last seen wearing a black top and brown/red plaid skirt, according to North Atlanta High School.

A Facebook page was created to aid the search, posting images including the backpack the student wore the day she went missing. When asked, the owner of the Facebook page said they are a family friend of the Winchester family.

Anyone with information is asked to call APS Police at 404-802-2000.