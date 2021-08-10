A fast-casual concept that serves up grain bowls, salads and sandwiches is expanding to Buckhead.

A new location of Recess is planned for the Hanover building in Buckhead’s West Village, next to the Buckhead Theatre. It will be a “re-imagined version” of the original stall at Krog Street Market, serving as a prototype for a broader expansion, according to a press release.

“The flagship Buckhead location will introduce a new restaurant model with a design that reimagines everyday dining and solves the complex problems restaurants have been facing behind the scenes due to the pandemic,” said the release.

For example, Recess Buckhead will integrate off-premise operations and delivery, a mobile ordering system, and curbside pick-up with dedicated parking spaces and food runners.

Recess is a concept from Fred Castellucci, CEO of Castellucci Hospitality Group; Nick Miller, co-founder of hospitality software venture Gather; and local tech veteran Erik Göranson, who now serves as CEO of Recess. The team hopes to grow the concept in Atlanta and the Southeast.

“The pandemic accelerated a number of dining changes that are here to stay,” Göranson said. “We have succeeded in cultivating a radically new restaurant concept with home-grown technology and a high-growth mindset built into its DNA.”

Recess Buckhead is set to open later this year. The stall at Krog Street Market is also set to relaunch this fall with “refreshed vibes and a first look at the brand’s expanded offerings.”