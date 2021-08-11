A North Atlanta High School student who went missing Aug. 5 has been found safe in Arlington, Texas.

Missing student Caitlin Winchester has been found safe in Texas.

The police department for Atlanta Public Schools in a statement Wednesday morning confirmed that 14-year-old Caitlin Winchester has been found.

“The family has been notified and has requested privacy at this time,” said the statement.

When Winchester didn’t return home from school last Thursday, an intense search began to find the missing teenager. The high school sent out missing person flyers. Facebook groups were created. The FBI and Atlanta Police Department joined the investigation, and a $100,000 reward was offered for her return.

No additional details were available Wednesday morning about the student, how she was found, or why she was in Texas.

The school district’s police department “continues to work with the FBI on the next steps in the investigation,” said the statement.