A woman was fatally shot Tuesday evening at a Buckhead apartment complex.

Atlanta Police say that around 7:30 p.m. they were dispatched to 530 E. Paces Ferry Road, the location of The Ashley Gables Buckhead apartments. Upon arrival, officers located a female with a gunshot wound.

The apartment complex at 530 E. Paces Ferry Road. (Google Maps)

“She was transported to the hospital and despite life saving measures, she was pronounced deceased,” said the Atlanta Police Department.

Homicide investigators responded to the scene and are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

An APD spokesperson Wednesday morning had no additional information when asked for an update and if there are any suspects in the incident.

It’s the second homicide in Buckhead in the past week. Saturday night, a man was shot in Buckhead’s West Village. The incident happened at 3186 Roswell Road, the location of Hide Kitchen & Cocktails. The man later died from his injuries, police said.