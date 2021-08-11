A woman was fatally shot Tuesday evening at a Buckhead apartment complex.

Atlanta Police say that around 7:30 p.m. they were dispatched to 530 E. Paces Ferry Road, the location of The Ashley Gables Buckhead apartments. Upon arrival, officers located a female with a gunshot wound.

The apartment complex at 530 E. Paces Ferry Road. (Google Maps)

“She was transported to the hospital and despite life saving measures, she was pronounced deceased,” said the Atlanta Police Department.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and determined the incident was a “negligent manslaughter,” according to APD spokesperson Officer Steve Avery.

“Investigators were able to establish probable cause and secured arrest warrants for Hilena Misganaw, age 18, on the charge of Involuntary Manslaughter,” Avery said Wednesday afternoon.

Misganaw is being held at Fulton County Jail, according to jail records.

It’s the second shooting death in Buckhead in the past week. Saturday night, a man was shot in Buckhead’s West Village. The incident happened at 3186 Roswell Road, the location of Hide Kitchen & Cocktails. The man later died from his injuries, police said.

Update: This story was updated with information about the arrest of a suspect.