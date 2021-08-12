The Georgia Municipal Clerks Association has awarded Brookhaven City Clerk Susan Hiott the 2021 “Clerk of the Year” award.

Hiott, who has worked for the city since 2013, received the award at the Georgia Municipal Association’s annual meeting in Savannah, Ga., according to a press release. Before Brookhaven, Hiott served as the first clerk for the city of Roswell.

The municipal clerks association is an affiliate of the larger municipal association itself. The municipal clerks association made the decision to honor Hiott, and the decision was announced at the GMA conference.

Hiott’s accomplishments include being the first clerk in the state to receive Master Municipal Clerk certification from the International Institute of Municipal Clerks in 2008. She served as the president of the Georgia Municipal Clerk Association in 2010, and she holds a master’s degree in business administration.

“We already knew that Susan Hiott was the best in the business, and now the rest of Georgia knows it too,” said Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst in the press release. “From day one of Cityhood, Susan Hiott has set the standard for leadership, customer service and quality of work. We are elated that GMA has recognized her achievements, as Susan has earned this distinction.”