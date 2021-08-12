Chris Burnett officially announced he will not seek reelection to the Sandy Springs City Council District 3 seat he’s held since 2016.

He first got elected to the District 3 seat – representing parts of central and western Sandy Springs – in a special election held in 2016 when Graham McDonald resigned to make an unsuccessful run for a state representative seat. In 2017, he successfully ran for reelection for the full term starting in January 2017 that ends at the end of 2021.

Chris Burnett.

“In 2016, I committed to work diligently to make Sandy Springs the best hometown in America and we have made tremendous strides towards that goal in the past five years,” Burnett said in his announcement.

He thanked his wife and family, and South State Bank, for making sacrifices that allowed him to serve.

“While I am stepping aside for now as an elected official, I hope to continue working with our city leadership on efforts surrounding our economy, our business community and our plans for reimagining and energizing our downtown corridor,” he said.

Once the field is set for the municipal election after qualifying ends on Aug. 20, Burnett plans to evaluate those individuals and support the most qualified individuals to serve the city.

Here is Burnett’s full statement:

To our many friends and neighbors in District 3 and throughout Sandy Springs, I wanted to let you know that I will not be pursuing reelection as your District 3 City Councilman.

In 2016, I committed to work diligently to make Sandy Springs the best hometown in America and we have made tremendous strides towards that goal in the past five years. It gives me great pride each time Sandy Springs is recognized as one of the best cities in Georgia, the southeast or even the nation and I applaud Mayor Rusty Paul, my fellow Councilmembers and our City Manager, Andrea Surratt and her team, who have worked very hard to keep our city moving forward, especially during these challenging times.

I am equally thankful to my wife, Karen, our children, Christopher and Greyson, and our company, South State Bank, for making personal and professional sacrifices that have allowed me to serve. While I am stepping aside for now as an elected official, I hope to continue working with our city leadership on efforts surrounding our economy, our business community and our plans for reimagining and energizing our downtown corridor.

Qualifying for all Sandy Springs seats opens on Monday and a number of candidates have announced their intentions to run. Once the field is set, I will evaluate the individuals and offer my support to those who I believe are the most qualified and can do the very best job serving you, the citizens of this great city.

Finally, I want to thank each of you for your commitment to live in Sandy Springs and to get involved in our community. Over the years, we may have not always agreed on every issue, but we have worked together with professionalism and grace to find common ground and I tell people everyday that it is the quality of our residents that truly makes Sandy Springs special. Please keep that passion and commitment and together, we will make Sandy Springs the best hometown in America!

Sincerely,

Chris H. Burnett

District 3 City Councilman

