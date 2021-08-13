Sherri Daye Scott

Sherri Daye Scott is a storyteller and strategist based in Southwest Atlanta by way of Raleigh, Dallas, West Texas, Northern California, Madrid and Myrtle Beach (where she was born the second daughter of a career Air Force man). From childhood, she’s loved both telling and hearing a good story, which is how she ended up in the world of marketing and communications, beginning with a stint as an associate editor at D Magazine after graduating from SMU.

These days, Scott is the Senior Vice President of Marketing & Communications for WABE. We asked for her Top 5 Favorite Artist Studios on Atlanta’s Westside.

Atlanta is full of fine artists and photographers doing fine work. Here are a few of my favorites who find inspiration and community working in studios throughout the historically Black neighborhoods of Atlanta’s west side.



1. Fabian Williams‘ larger-than-life mural work inspires awe all over Atlanta, but there are treasures—oversized fluorescent paintings and intimate pencil sketches—to be found in his studio located in Fort McPherson’s former tax office. Something about being surrounded by his art with his favorite B-movies playing in the background always provides me with a creative charge of my own.



2. To enter Tracy Murrell‘s west side studio is to experience the divine feminine brought to life large and in color. Spending an afternoon among her bright prints and multi-medium installations is one of my favorite ways to get grounded in joy, creativity, and the power and beauty of Black womanhood.

3. After a freak fire destroyed world-renowned artist Fahamu Pecou‘s Inman Park studio, he relocated to Oakland City, where you can now find him creating his interdisciplinary art and hosting celebrity collectors like Killer Mike, in his new 2,100-square-foot studio. (Pro Tip: Ask him for a few fingers of his fine bourbon while you peruse the collection and talk art theory).



4. Known by her artistic alter ego, Phyllis Iller, photographer Melissa Alexander is one of the west side’s true guardians. Her portraits of her neighbors and Black Atlantan artists have garnered national recognition—and national assignments, including a recent piece for The Washington Post. You can check out some of that work in her Westview Studios and maybe sit for a session of your own like I did.



5. Anyone lucky enough to find themselves in artist Miya Bailey‘s private Castleberry Hill studio is in for an arts and culture experience like none other in Atlanta. His personal collection is breathtakingly beautiful, and the art he creates, whether on canvas or skin, is equally so. As an added bonus, Bailey’s Peters Station community center features work by up-and-coming artists interested in forging their own paths.