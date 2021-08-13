In case you missed it, here’s our weekly newsletter. It goes out to our subscribers at noon on Friday. You can subscribe at our Newsletters subscription page.

Editor’s Note

The top story this week was a North Atlanta High School student who went missing after her first day of school. She was later found safe in Arlington, Texas. A 23-year-old man was arrested and charged with harboring the teen.

COVID-19 cases continue to rise due to the Delta variant, and hospitals are overwhelmed and understaffed.

Next week, qualifying begins for the November election in Atlanta, Brookhaven, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs. Stay tuned as in the coming weeks, Reporter Newspapers will offer a guide to all the candidates.

Have a nice weekend!

Megan Reeves Williamson’s mural, “Shine Your Light,” is located in the Spruill Center’s plaza area.

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Spruill Center gets a new look

If you’ve walked around the Spruill Center for the Arts lately, you might notice that the building looks a bit different – brighter, more colorful – than it did before. Murals and other art pieces have begun to pop up all over the building. Read more.

DINING

A new city center for Dunwoody

A sneak peek at a dining and entertainment complex planned for the Dunwoody Village and the man behind the vision. Read more.

Sherri Daye Scott of WABE

TOP 5 SOMETHING

Sherri Daye Scott of WABE

Sherri Daye Scott is a senior vice president at radio station WABE. For our Friday feature, Scott shared her Top 5 artist studios on Atlanta’s Westside. Read more.

Here are other top stories from the week:

Sandy Springs student earns four medals at Junior Olympics

Amanda Plumb features the unique eats of Atlanta

Atlanta hospitals divert patients as COVID-19 cases surge

Woman killed in shooting at Buckhead apartment complex

Dunwoody Village rezoning moves forward

Brookhaven holds first round of civic dinners