Three local organizations are challenging residents to explore nature and try new programs.

(Dunwoody Nature Center)

The Dunwoody Nature Center, Livable Buckhead and Blue Heron Nature Preserve are partnering to host the “Tryathlon Challenge.”

Between August and October, people who attend events at all three organizations are eligible for prizes. A grand prize includes a two-person tent from REI, a one-year Georgia Parks pass, and memberships to the Dunwoody Nature Center, Livable Buckhead and Blue Heron.

“These incentives let our organizations build a collaborative spirit,” Debbie Griffin, interim executive director of Dunwoody Nature Center, said in an announcement. “With the Tryathlon Challenge, we are working together to serve all of metro Atlanta.”

Some upcoming events include the Butterfly Experience at the Dunwoody Nature Center; the Annual Firefly Hike at Blue Heron Nature Preserve; and the Buckhead Run Club. See the full list here.