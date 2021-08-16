After missing its 2020 festival because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Atlanta Kosher Barbeque Festival will be coming to Dunwoody.

The 2021 festival will take place at Brook Run Park, 4770 North Peachtree Road. It’s set for Oct. 17, from 11 a.m. to 3p.m.

“We’re happy to be welcomed back to Brook Run Park, where we made our mark as a community-wide event,” said Jody Pollack, executive director of the festival, in a press release. “We attract 3,500 to 4,000 people of all ages who enjoy the many tastes of barbequed brisket, ribs, chicken and chili that our teams prepare. As the largest kosher barbeque competition in the Southeast, it’s been a great event to introduce kosher barbeque to aficionados in Atlanta and show new food options to those who follow the laws of kashrut.”

The barbeque is run by the Hebrew Order of David International, a Jewish men’s organization, and offers strictly kosher meats for attendees. The festival will include around 25 barbeque teams who will compete for the honor of being the best. The 2019 champions, the BBQ’N Hebrew Hillbillies, will be back to defend their title.

With rising COVID-19 cases in the state of Georgia, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its masking guidelines to include wearing masks outside at large gatherings in areas that have high levels of cases and transmission. According to the CDC’s website, DeKalb County has a high level of transmission as of Aug. 16.

“As we all know, COVID is a fluid situation,” Pollack said in an emailed statement. “Everyone’s safety is our primary objective, and everyone at the festival will comply with any processes/procedures required by the city of Dunwoody. Because we’ll be outdoors, the risks should be low, but we will welcome mask-wearing by anyone who wants to do so. Our BBQ Teams will be wearing gloves at all times, and while we will encourage mask wearing, we will require it if mandated by Dunwoody. Additional precautions are being considered and will be coordinated with the city.”

Tasting tickets will cost $1 each, according to the press release. Other activities at the festival will include music and a silent auction with food products, art, dining certificates, tickets to shows, and more.

This year, the festival also will partner with the Maccabi USA Future Leaders Forum to host a fun run scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the event said there will be a registration fee for the race, but that has not yet been decided.