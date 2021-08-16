DeKalb and Fulton County voters can begin requesting absentee ballots for the November municipal elections.

New for this year, voters must include their driver’s license number or Georgia ID number on their absentee ballot application. If they do not have either of these forms of ID, alternate forms of ID are listed on the application.

All 2021 absentee ballots applications must be received by the counties’ Departments of Registrations and Elections by Oct. 22 — 11 days prior to the election. This is an earlier deadline than previous years.

Applications available at DeKalbVotes.com

DeKalb voters can complete an absentee ballot application at DeKalbVotes.com under the Absentee Information tab.

Absentee ballots completed by DeKalb voters can be returned in person or by mail to DeKalb VRE at 4380 Memorial Drive, Suite 300, Decatur, via fax at 404-298-4038, or via email at absenteeballot@dekalbcountga.gov.

Fulton voters can find application online, via apps

Fulton County voters can request, download and return an absentee ballot application form through the county website. They can also access the form through the Fulton County Votes app available for download for smartphones, tablets and other devices in the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

They can return the applications by mail or hand deliver to: Fulton County Department of Registrations and Elections, 130 Peachtree St., Suite 2186 in downtown Atlanta.

Or they can submit the applications by email: elections.voterregistration@fultoncountyga.gov.

Completed absentee ballots can be returned at drop boxes in eight early voting locations accessible from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. between Oct. 12-29. Or they can be returned to the Department of Registration & Elections, 130 Peachtree St., Suite 2186, Atlanta, GA 30303.