Renderings of Uptown Atlanta, where Skillshot will have an esports gaming hub.

An Atlanta-based esports provider will create a new hub at Uptown Atlanta, the project formerly known as Lindbergh City Center.

Skillshot Media is relocating its Alpharetta office and production studios to the south Buckhead development. It will transform a 35,000-square-foot atrium at Uptown Atlanta into the city’s “premier venue for esports events,” according to an announcement. The atrium will be able to host 300 to 400 gamers for in-person events, featuring a large LED screen for live streaming to gamers around the world. The atrium will also offer video game equipment, golf simulator, bocce ball, and a coffee and wine bar.

A previous Skillshot tournament. (Skillshot)

“With this partnership, Skillshot at Uptown becomes the Metro Atlanta hub for digital media, gaming, and esports,” Todd Harris, CEO of Skillshot Media, said in the announcement. “The gaming industry, at $180 billion, is bigger than movies and North American sports combined. Skillshot and Uptown are now well-positioned to serve this massive and broad gaming ecosystem with support for student workforce training, professional esports teams, studio content and broadcasting, and hosting live gaming events.”

Skillshot will also take 5,000 square feet for classroom and production space. The company is partnering with the University System of Georgia and the Georgia Film Academy to offer students workforce development programs for college credit.

The move marks more momentum for Georgia’s growing gaming industry, which contributed $925 million to the state’s economy in 2019.

“Skillshot Media’s new production studio and learning center will be a game changer in Georgia as the state’s esports ecosystem continues to grow and thrive,” said Asante Bradford, the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s senior industry engagement manager with the Center of Innovation.

Uptown Atlanta is the 47-acre mixed-use community around the Lindbergh MARTA station. Rubenstein Partners L.P. bought the project in September 2019 for $187 million and now is redeveloping the property, working with design firms ASD/SKY and Gensler.