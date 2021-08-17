Judi Kanne, a regular contributor to Atlanta Senior Life who wrote the magazine’s Personal Health column, died July 28. She was 78 years old and had been diagnosed earlier this year with Lewy Body Dementia.

Judi Kanne

Kanne trained as a nurse and used her medical background to inform her columns. She wrote about health care issues ranging from ways to recover after a heart attack to understanding Medicare.

Her family asked that memorial gifts be sent in her name to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (www.lbda.org).