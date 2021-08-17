Atlanta Police say a man was shot near the parking garage of Lenox Square Mall.

On Monday, around 6 p.m., officers were dispatched to Grady Memorial Hospital. They say a man arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle, suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. The victim told police the shooting occurred at the Buckhead mall.

“Preliminary investigations revealed the shooting occurred when the victim was near the parking garage of the location and the shooting appeared to be targeted,” according to the Atlanta Police Department.

The suspect is believed to be driving a dark-colored sedan, which fled the scene after the shooting, said police. The department’s Aggravated Assault Unit is working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. No other information was available.

Lenox Square has been the scene of several violent crime incidents, including the June shooting of a security guard. In December 2020, new safety measures were announced including metal detectors and gun-sniffing dogs. The Atlanta Police Department operates a mini precinct at the mall.

So far this year (through Aug. 7), there have been 45 shooting incidents in Zone 2, the police zone that covers areas including Buckhead. That’s up 61% from the same period of time in 2020, and 221% from 2019.